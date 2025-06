The Mayor of Osh, Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, presented the parents of triplets with documents for the promised three-room apartment with an area of 100 square meters. The press service of the Osh City Hall reported.

According to the press service, the children’s mother, Isaeva Rakhat, is a resident of Osh city. She has six children: five sons and one daughter. She gave birth to the triplets in 2022. The children are now three years old. They were named Almaz, Aslan, and Agnar.