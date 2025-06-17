Three substations built and commissioned in Naryn region

Three high-voltage substations have been built and commissioned in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Energy reported.

The substations were built to provide electricity for the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway:

Korgon-Tash substation with a capacity of 10 megawatts 110/35 kilovolts, located in At-Bashi district. It is connected to the 110 kilovolt overhead line Ala-Too — Torugart.

Kosh-Dobo substation with a capacity of 20 megawatts 110/35 kilovolts, built in Kosh-Dobo village, Ak-Tala district. It is connected to the 110 kilovolt overhead line Ugut — Ala-Buga.

Chet-Bulak 110/35 kilovolt substation with a capacity of 16 megawatts was built in Chet-Bulak village in Toguz-Toro district. It is connected to the 110 kilovolt overhead line Zhetigen — Ala-Buga.

This project was completed ahead of schedule and put into operation based on an agreement between NES Kyrgyzstan JSC and Chinese-Kyrgyz Railway Construction Company. Naryn Electric Grid Company provided the substation with the necessary capacity for the construction of the railway.