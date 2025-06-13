17:27
Kyrgyzstan and China stepping up cooperation in science and technology

As part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) events, Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Albert Makhmetkulov met with Deputy Minister of Science and Technology of China Chen Jiachang.

During the talks, the parties discussed priority areas for bilateral cooperation, as well as ways to further expand cooperation in the scientific and technical sphere. Chen Jiachang expressed interest in developing partnerships within the framework of the SCO platforms and the Joint Commission on Science and Technology, emphasizing the potential for regional cooperation in this area.

Albert Makhmetkulov noted that Kyrgyzstan considers cooperation with China in the field of science and technology as one of the important areas of its foreign and educational policy.

«We highly value China’s achievements in scientific research, technological innovation, and digital transformation, and we are confident that we have strong potential for joint work in these areas,» he said.

The parties expressed confidence that the results of the dialogue will form the basis for new agreements, academic exchanges, and practical initiatives that will contribute to the development of science and technology and strengthen friendly ties between the two countries.

It was noted that the following initiatives and projects are already being implemented between the Kyrgyz Republic and China:

  • A protocol on the establishment of a joint commission on scientific and technical cooperation (signed in May 2023);
  • Dozens of inter-university agreements and academic exchanges;
  • Joint educational projects, double degree programs, workshops;
  • Training of specialists in priority areas: wind energy, digital engineering, automation, and etc.;

Practical cooperation in the field of scholarships:

  1. 25 grants from the government of XUAR;
  2. 100 quotas for 2024-2025;
  3. 200 places for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic at universities in Jinan.
link: https://24.kg/english/332641/
views: 162
