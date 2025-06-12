13:19
Film Festival in Bishkek: Stars from around the world on “sky blue carpet”

The grand opening ceremony of the 3rd Bishkek International Film Festival took place at the Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic Hall. The Ministry of Culture’s press service reported.

The festival began with a vibrant walk along the «sky blue carpet,» which has become a hallmark of the event. Directors, screenwriters, producers, actors, film critics, and industry experts from Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia, and around the globe made their appearance before the public and media. This year’s guests include representatives of over 70 international delegations from 26 countries.

Organizers have prepared a rich program for this year’s festival, featuring:

  • Over 30 feature and documentary films;
  • 7 master classes by prominent industry figures;
  • A pitching session with an impressive prize fund for young filmmakers.

The Bishkek International Film Festival aims to strengthen cinematic cooperation and to promote Bishkek and the Central Asian region on the global film industry map.

Organizers emphasize that the festival serves not only as a professional platform, but also as a major cultural event that brings together audiences and creators. The festival is expected to provide a significant boost to the development of national cinema and attract international investment into the industry.
