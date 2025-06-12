11:49
Officials intend to simplify land transformation procedure

The Land Resources Agency of Kyrgyzstan intends to simplify the procedure for transformation of land plots from one category to another. The issue was discussed by a working group of specialists, the agency reported.

The excessive complexity of the procedure for transferring land from one category to another, as well as delays in obtaining documents from numerous government agencies and the discrepancy between current requirements and real conditions, cause problems for Kyrgyzstanis.

A step-by-step, detailed action plan will be developed. Officials have set themselves a deadline of 100 days to resolve the issue.
