Less garbage found on bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake compared to previous year

Emergencies Ministry divers continue underwater cleaning work in Issyk-Kul Lake. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to its data, specialists have to descend to the depth of 40 meters to remove garbage thrown out by people.

Such work has been carried out continuously since 2023.

The Emergencies Ministry added that there is good news — the amount of garbage lying on the bottom of the lake has decreased compared to last year.

Divers also take part in the fight against poaching around the clock, removing fishing nets.

Since the start of the lake cleanup work in 2023, divers have removed 41,650 kilograms of various garbage and 340,200 meters of nets that cause irreparable harm to the flora and fauna of Issyk-Kul Lake.