Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan pays working visit to Kazakhstan

The Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu left for a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Together with his colleague, the Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament Yerlan Koshanov, he will hold a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Council of the two countries.

In addition, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu will take part in the next meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TurkPA), as well as in the XIV plenary session of the organization. A number of high-level bilateral meetings are also planned as part of the visit.

The delegation headed by the Speaker includes deputies Ulan Primov, Cholpon Sultanbekova, Ulan Bakasov, Aisuluu Mamashova, as well as the head of the office of the Zhogorku Kenesh Alaybek Alymbayev.