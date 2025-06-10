Requirements for Cabinet Chairman's public service experience reduced

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the constitutional Law «On the Cabinet of Ministers», developed by a group of deputies and adopted by the Parliament.

Now the position of the Chairman and another member of the Cabinet of Ministers can be occupied by persons with higher education, at least seven years of experience in government or municipal positions in total, including five years in leadership positions, as well as persons with at least 10 years of experience.

Also, the law now stipulates that the position of the head of another executive body can be occupied by persons with higher education, at least five years of experience in government or municipal positions in total, including three years in leadership positions, as well as persons with at least seven years of experience.

The document comes into force ten days after the date of its official publication.

According to the previously effective law, the position of the Chairman and other member of the Cabinet, the head of another executive body could be occupied by persons with higher education, work experience in state or municipal positions for a total of at least 10 years, of which five years in managerial positions, as well as persons with at least 10 years of managerial experience in the relevant areas of activity.

Initially, the deputies proposed adding an article to the current document stating that «in cases of official necessity, the position of the Chairman and other member of the Cabinet, the head of another executive body may be occupied by persons with professional experience in the relevant area of ​​activity, without taking into account the requirements for work experience specified in paragraph 1 of this part.»

However, after the objection of the head of state, the initiators removed this provision and reduced the length of service in a state position from ten to seven years for the head and members of the Cabinet, from ten to five years for the heads of another executive body.