Speaker of Parliament meets with head of Chingiz Aitmatov Institute in Turkey

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu received a delegation led by a member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, head of the Chingiz Aitmatov Institute in Ankara, Professor Ilyas Topsakal. The press service of the Parliament reported.

The meeting was also attended by TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Rayev and member of the Committee for the Development of Democratic Institutions and Civil Society of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Akmal Saidov.

The parties discussed issues of strengthening cultural cooperation between fraternal peoples, in particular the development of creative ties between the people of art and culture.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is interested not only in deepening the political and economic partnership with the Turkic states, which are linked by deep historical ties, but also in expanding cultural and humanitarian interaction.

The Speaker recalled that within the framework of the international organization TURKSOY, founded in 1993, active work is being carried out to develop and unite the cultures of fraternal peoples.

«In particular, the widespread celebration in the Turkic world of memorable events dedicated to outstanding Kyrgyz poets — the 110th anniversary of the birth of Alykul Osmonov and the 85th anniversary of Zholon Mamytov, brings us sincere joy. Such initiatives contribute to the spiritual rapprochement of kindred peoples. Therefore, meetings of creative figures, festivals, Cinema Days, literary forums and other joint events should be held on a regular basis,» Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu emphasized.

At the same time, the Speaker, noting that the delegates arrived to participate in a significant cultural event — the III Bishkek International Film Festival, emphasized the important cultural and educational role of cinema. He drew special attention to the need to create high-quality children’s content.

In turn, Ilyas Topsakal spoke about the activities of the institute he heads, which bears the name of the outstanding writer and thinker Chingiz Aitmatov.

«The works of Chingiz Aitmatov are filled with incredible depth. He managed not only to artistically reflect the features of his era and create a fascinating plot, but also to reveal the fates of people, their experiences. Our main mission is the wide dissemination of his unique creative heritage,» Ilyas Topsakal concluded.