Electricity demand in Kyrgyzstan grows by 3-10 percent annually. An analysis of the regulatory impact conducted by the Ministry of Energy says.

It is noted that demand in the winter period already reaches the limit of existing generating capacities. In turn, this is explained by economic growth, including the commissioning of new facilities, as well as the use of electricity by the household sector for heating their premises.

According to the Ministry of Energy, 420 megawatts of new capacities have been commissioned since 2010, including the first hydroelectric unit of Kambarata HPP-2 (120 megawatts) and two new units at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (300 megawatts). This is 10 percent of the installed capacity of the country’s energy system.

The ministry added that such an increase in generating capacity does not meet the growing demand.