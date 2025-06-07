11:29
At least 228 kilograms of garbage per capita registered in Kyrgyzstan

In 2024, there were 228 kilograms of solid household waste per capita in Kyrgyzstan, as well as 1,852 kilograms of hazardous waste. The National Statistical Committee reported.

According to the data, emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere from stationary sources amounted to 8.1 kilograms per capita. At the same time, the highest load was recorded in Bishkek — 18.9 kilograms per capita. Next come Chui — 15.6 kilograms and Osh regions — 8 kilograms. The lowest rates are in Batken (0.7 kilograms) and Naryn (2.6 kilograms) regions.

The country’s national forest fund is 1,260,500 hectares, of which 843,200 are covered by forest. The total area of the Kyrgyz Republic is 199,900 square kilometers.

The National Statistical Committee calls for attention to the environmental situation in the republic and more active implementation of sustainable development practices.
link: https://24.kg/english/331833/
