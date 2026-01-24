Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has designated the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision as the authorized state body responsible for the safe storage and disposal of hazardous chemical waste, including obsolete pesticides, persistent organic pollutants, as well as waste containing mercury and lead. The resolution aims to strengthen the protection of public health and the environment.

The Cabinet noted that the decision was made as part of Kyrgyzstan’s fulfillment of its international obligations under the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants and to improve the efficiency of the hazardous waste management system.

Amendments were introduced to Resolution No. 263 dated November 15, 2021. The regulation on the Ministry of Natural Resources was expanded to include powers related to ensuring the safe storage and disposal of toxic chemical substances and waste.

The ministry has been tasked with attracting international investments and donor assistance for the disposal of obsolete pesticides, the cleanup of contaminated areas, and the implementation of land remediation measures.

Implementation of the resolution will be financed within the approved budget of the ministry, as well as from other sources not prohibited by law.

The document will enter into force seven days after its official publication.