Chemical waste management project begins in Tash-Kumyr

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has ordered the commencement of emergency work to remove, neutralize and dispose of hazardous chemical substances located on the territory of Kristall JSC in Tash-Kumyr, Jalal-Abad region.

According to the order, the work will be carried out in two stages:

the first — until December 31, 2026;

the second — until December 31, 2027.

To implement the first stage, the Ministry of Finance has been instructed to allocate 91,958,918 soms from the special emergency prevention fund.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations will conduct the removal, transportation and disposal of toxic substances. The Ministry of Natural Resources will assist the agency and consider financing the second stage in 2026.

The Presidential Administration will oversee the implementation of the order.

Around 80 tons of hazardous chemicals — including trichlorosilane and pesticides — were discovered on the territory of the former bankrupt Kristall plant in Tash-Kumyr. During a technical audit conducted by specialists from the Federal Environmental Operator, the environmental situation was assessed and plans for waste disposal were developed.