15:18
USD 87.45
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.14
English

Chemical waste management project begins in Tash-Kumyr

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has ordered the commencement of emergency work to remove, neutralize and dispose of hazardous chemical substances located on the territory of Kristall JSC in Tash-Kumyr, Jalal-Abad region.

According to the order, the work will be carried out in two stages:

  • the first — until December 31, 2026;
  • the second — until December 31, 2027.

To implement the first stage, the Ministry of Finance has been instructed to allocate 91,958,918 soms from the special emergency prevention fund.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations will conduct the removal, transportation and disposal of toxic substances. The Ministry of Natural Resources will assist the agency and consider financing the second stage in 2026.

The Presidential Administration will oversee the implementation of the order.

Around 80 tons of hazardous chemicals — including trichlorosilane and pesticides — were discovered on the territory of the former bankrupt Kristall plant in Tash-Kumyr. During a technical audit conducted by specialists from the Federal Environmental Operator, the environmental situation was assessed and plans for waste disposal were developed.
link: https://24.kg/english/353948/
views: 104
Print
Related
Electricity generation begins at new waste incineration plant in Bishkek
Daiyrbek Orunbekov: Waste processing plants will be built in large cities
Delivery of solid waste to new waste processing plant begins in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste
Bishkek Mayor announces opening date of waste processing plant
Juice production company dumps waste into Bishkek drainage system
Environmental protection: How waste gets second life at Kumtor
New waste disposal rules in Bishkek: Trash may be taken out in evenings only
Drone used to remove waste from mountains in Kyrgyzstan — mountaineer
Three tons of garbage removed from Issyk-Kul shoreline over past two months
Popular
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
9 December, Tuesday
14:45
Chemical waste management project begins in Tash-Kumyr Chemical waste management project begins in Tash-Kumyr
14:27
Health Ministry suspends activities of 263 private clinics due to violations
14:16
Hong Kong and swine flu: Which viruses are circulating in Kyrgyzstan
14:10
Suspect in number of frauds detained in Chui region
14:01
Kyrgyzstan implements full digitalization of agricultural sector