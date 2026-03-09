Kyrgyzstan establishes state waste management agency Ecooperator

As part of the waste management reform, a Cabinet of Ministers resolution established the state-owned enterprise Ecooperator to implement an extended producer responsibility mechanism. Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan Asel Raimkulova said at a meeting of the relevant parliamentary committee.

According to her, over 74 million soms in recycling fees have already been collected under this mechanism.

She added that new systemic waste management mechanisms are being implemented in the country. Standard rules for municipal waste management have also been adopted, and a Cabinet resolution has tightened requirements for the disposal of used batteries and lubricants. Another resolution prohibits the burial of waste containing useful components, which is aimed at promoting recycling and reducing environmental impacts.