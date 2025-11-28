Electricity generation begins at new waste incineration plant in Bishkek

Power generation has officially begun at a new waste incineration plant in Bishkek. Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Presidential Administration’s Information Policy Service, announced on Facebook.

According to him, the plant is already connected to the national power grid and is producing 3.5 megawatts in test mode. By the end of the day, the capacity is planned to be increased to 18 megawatts, and once fully operational, the plant will be able to produce up to 30 megawatts of electricity.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov noted that the launch of the plant marks the beginning of a solution to the long-standing problem of the capital’s landfill, which has been generating smoke for over 50 years. The plant will incinerate household waste, generate energy, and recycle the residue into building materials.

The plant is designed to incinerate up to 1,200 tons of waste per day, which exceeds the average daily waste volume in Bishkek.