11:51
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kloop case: Human rights organizations appeal to Kyrgyz authorities

Ten international human rights organizations issued a statement in connection with the detention of the staff of Kloop media outlet. They express concern about the pressure on the media in Kyrgyzstan.

Human Rights Watch, IPHR and Freedom For Eurasia are also among the authors of the statement. They appealed to the country’s authorities to release detainees Alexander Alexandrov and Zhomart Duulatov and drop all charges against them.

The appeal also contains a demand to conduct an independent investigation of violations during the detentions and to stop the persecution of independent journalists.

The European Union and other partners of the Kyrgyz Republic are called to respond resolutely to this renewed crackdown.

Recall, the house of Kloop journalist in Osh Ziyagul Bolot kyzy was searched, after which she was taken for questioning. Later it was reported that the camera operator of Kloop in Bishkek, Alexander Alexandrov, was also taken for questioning to the SCNS. After the searches, the current journalist Aidai Erkebaeva and former employee of the media outlet Zara Sydygalieva, who resigned back in 2023, were taken for questioning. In total, seven people have been interrogated.

On May 30, the accountant of the media outlet was detained. She was stopped on the street in the capital near one of the banks and taken to the SCNS.

Ziyagul Bolot kyzy, Aidai Erkebaeva, Zara Sadygaliyeva and two other girls, who were brought for questioning together with current and former journalists of Kloop, were released on a non-disclosure pledge.

In 2023, the prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit to shut down Kloop Media Public Foundation. As a result of the trials, it was liquidated in 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/331505/
views: 115
Print
Related
Amnesty International responds to detention of Kloop employees
Another Kloop employee detained in Bishkek
Daiyrbek Orunbekov comments on detention of Kloop employees
Lawyer reveals what journalists from Kloop are suspected of
Interrogations of Kloop employees: Five journalists released
Human rights organizations call for overturning of decision to liquidate Kloop
Правозащитные организации призывают отменить решение о ликвидации Kloop Media
President comments on Kloop Media shutdown and Temirov's investigations
CPJ condemns decision by Supreme Court on liquidation of Kloop Media
Kloop Media shutdown: Supreme Court upholds district court's decision
Popular
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma
Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1 Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1
Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow
4 June, Wednesday
11:25
Kyrgyz businessmen allowed importing seed potatoes without duties Kyrgyz businessmen allowed importing seed potatoes with...
11:18
Kloop case: Human rights organizations appeal to Kyrgyz authorities
10:55
Atambayev’s case: Ex-president sentenced to 11 years 3 months in prison
10:19
Kyrgyzstan and Qatar intend to establish Business Council
09:37
Kyrgyzstan takes 121st place in Cost of Living Index 2025
3 June, Tuesday
17:40
Cabinet lifts ban on import of certain types of construction materials
17:32
Salam, Osh - 2025 tourism fair kicks off in southern capital of Kyrgyzstan