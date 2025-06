Construction of a new infectious diseases department, which began five years ago, has been completed at Suzak Territorial Hospital. The Ministry of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service of the ministry, the project was implemented at the expense of the republican budget. The total cost is more than 67.7 million soms.

The new two-story building was built in accordance with all construction codes. The total area is more than 1,500 square meters.

The department is equipped with the necessary medical and technical equipment to provide assistance to patients with infectious diseases.