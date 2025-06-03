11:02
Bishkek to host World Sambo Championship

The World Sambo Championship will be held in Kyrgyzstan. The website of the International Sambo Federation reported.

The tournament will be held on November 7-9 in Bishkek.

Men and women will compete in sport and combat sambo, and a competition in sport sambo among visually impaired men is also planned.

Bishkek has already hosted the World Championship in 2022, in which more than 500 athletes from 55 countries participated.

During the tournament, festive events will be held, dedicated to the 60th anniversary of sambo in Kyrgyzstan. The first Sambo Championship of Kyrgyzstan was held in 1965.
