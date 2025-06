The National Academy of Sciences will host a presentation of the new book «Echo of Unwritten Lines. The Legacy of Ch. Aitmatov», compiled from the writer’s unfinished and manuscript works.

The event will take place on June 5 at 2 p.m.

The National Academy of Sciences noted that the creative legacy of the Kyrgyz people’s writer, an outstanding figure in world literature, Chingiz Aitmatov, is revealed from a new perspective.

The book includes the writer’s unfinished works «Flute and Earth», «A Date with the Murdered Son» and «Gold and Snow». These manuscripts will bring the reader closer to the creative searches and depth of Chingiz Aitmatov’s thoughts. The compiler and author of the preface is Aitmatov scholar, academician Abdyldazhan Akmataliev.