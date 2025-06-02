Over 6,500 domestic violence cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

Over 6,500 cases of domestic violence have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year. Materials of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs say.

Law enforcement agencies registered 6,536 cases of domestic violence in the first four months of this year. This is 36 percent more than in the same period of 2024.

The internal affairs agencies issued 4,967 protective orders against persons who committed domestic violence. At least 1,708 reports were drawn up under Article 70 (domestic violence) of the Code of Offenses. Some 538 people were sentenced to community service, 824 people were taken into custody by a court decision.

At least 11 criminal cases were initiated under Article 122 (murder) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, under Article 130 (causing serious bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — 10, under Article 131 (causing less serious bodily harm) — 7. Seven more cases were initiated under Article 138 (torture) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A total of 165 criminal cases were initiated, including under other articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, the latest case of domestic violence caused a wide public outcry. A man killed his wife in Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region. On May 26, the 38-year-old woman attended an event, where graduates celebrated the 20th anniversary of their graduation. This made her husband jealous. He beat his wife, dragged her on the ground, and then shot her. The mother of five small children died on the way to the hospital from injuries.