Woman killed out of jealousy in Kara-Kuldzha district

A man is suspected of murdering his wife in Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. The incident was reported by fellow villagers of the deceased on social media.

According to them, on May 26, a 38-year-old woman attended an event at school, where graduates celebrated the 20th anniversary of graduation. This caused her husband’s jealousy. He beat his spouse, dragged her on the ground, tied her to a horse, and then shot her.

Commenting on the incident, the regional police noted: on May 26, the 102 service received information that a resident of Kara-Kuldzha district died on the way to the hospital from injuries.

The fact was registered. A forensic medical examination was scheduled. A criminal case has been opened under article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The 40-year-old husband of the deceased was detained on suspicion of the crime. He was placed in a temporary detention center. The investigation continues.