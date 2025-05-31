13:21
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Former Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Isaev declared wanted

Former Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Isaev has been declared wanted. The media reported with reference to the security agencies.

According to them, on April 29, by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, a preventive measure in the form of detention in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security in absentia was chosen for Kanat Isaev. On April 30, he was declared wanted.

Earlier, Kanat Isaev was involved in a criminal case on financing an organized crime group. The security services detained him on November 20, 2024. Later, he was released under house arrest.

The former speaker is now wanted in another case.

On April 30, 2025, the son of the ex-speaker, Chyngyz Isaev, resigned as the head of the Tokmak City Council. Two days earlier, his mother, Jamilya Isaeva, left the post of Vice-Speaker of Parliament.
link: https://24.kg/english/331098/
views: 138
Print
Related
Murder suspect detained in Bishkek after being wanted for 17 years
Parliament approves privileges for former speakers in third reading
Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh meets with EU Special Representative
Kazakh businessman wanted for financing Kolbaev's organized crime group
Foreign citizen wanted by Interpol detained at Manas Airport
Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva elected Vice Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani wanted internationally for 13 years detained
Foreigner wanted by Russia detained in Kyrgyzstan
Speaker and deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan leave for St. Petersburg
Foreigner wanted by Interpol for murder and kidnapping detained in Bishkek
Popular
President unveils monument to servicemen died defending state border President unveils monument to servicemen died defending state border
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
First flight from Almaty to arrive at Osh airport First flight from Almaty to arrive at Osh airport
Pre-Departure Orientation and Reintegration Center for Migrants opened Pre-Departure Orientation and Reintegration Center for Migrants opened
31 May, Saturday
13:20
CAFA U17 Championship: Football players from Kyrgyzstan take 4th place CAFA U17 Championship: Football players from Kyrgyzstan...
13:11
Tulpar Motors plant in Bishkek produced more than 1,300 vehicles
12:25
Road repairs in Bishkek: Section of Zhibek Zholu Avenue opened
12:19
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev participates in World Epics Festival
12:12
Former Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Isaev declared wanted