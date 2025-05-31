Former Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Isaev declared wanted

Former Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Isaev has been declared wanted. The media reported with reference to the security agencies.

According to them, on April 29, by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, a preventive measure in the form of detention in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security in absentia was chosen for Kanat Isaev. On April 30, he was declared wanted.

Earlier, Kanat Isaev was involved in a criminal case on financing an organized crime group. The security services detained him on November 20, 2024. Later, he was released under house arrest.

The former speaker is now wanted in another case.

On April 30, 2025, the son of the ex-speaker, Chyngyz Isaev, resigned as the head of the Tokmak City Council. Two days earlier, his mother, Jamilya Isaeva, left the post of Vice-Speaker of Parliament.