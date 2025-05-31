Folk music lovers invited to concert of Kazakh orchestra in Bishkek

Folk music lovers are invited to a special event. The long-awaited concert of the renowned Kazakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will take place on the stage of the Kyrgyz National Conservatory named after K. Moldobasanov on June 4, 2025 at 6.30 p.m. in Bishkek. The Kyrgyz Conservatory reported.

The event, symbolically titled «Қазақ — Қырғыз бір туған» (Kazakh and Kyrgyz — Brothers), is organized by the Aktobe Regional Philharmonic Hall.

This cultural visit aims to achieve noble goals: strengthening the long-standing cultural ties between the brotherly peoples of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as promoting the rich national art and spiritual heritage of both countries.

The evening’s program will be led by outstanding masters of their craft: the artistic director of the orchestra, Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Gylymov, and the chief conductor, holder of «Eren Enbegi Ushіn» («For Valiant Labor») medal, Madina Kabizhanova. Their skill and deep understanding of folk music promise an unforgettable experience for the audience.

The concert will be graced by the performances of talented soloists. The Bishkek audience will be treated to performances by Manzura Saparova, an honored cultural worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as international and national competition laureates Zhalgas Bolatuly, Gauhar Salamas, Amanzhol Utemuratov, Orazgali Sagitzhanuly, and Saule Zinet.