Elnura Muktarbek to take part in BraVo Music Awards gala concert

Kyrgyzstani Elnura Muktarbek will take part in the gala concert of the 8th BraVo International Professional Music Awards, organizers reported.

Classical music stars, opera, and ballet dancers from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and other partner countries will perform on stage.

China will be represented by virtuoso pianist Ming Rui, Saudi Arabia by tenor Marwan Fagi, and South Africa by Naomi Tagg, who will amaze the audience with her performance on the electric violin. Audiences will also enjoy performances by oboist Mohamed Saleh from Egypt and singers Alikhan Beisekov (Kazakhstan) and Elnura Muktarbek (Kyrgyzstan).

The BraVo Awards gala concert will take place on April 14 at the Bolshoi Theater’s Historical Stage.

Elnura Muktarbek is an opera singer, soloist at the Abdylas Maldybaev Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic. In 2023, she was awarded the Order of Dostyk, 2nd Class, by Kazakhstan for her contribution to strengthening friendship between the two countries.