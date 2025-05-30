12:52
Astana International Forum held in Kazakhstan

Astana International Forum was held in the capital of Kazakhstan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev took part in the plenary session.

«The forum, held under the theme «Connecting Minds — Shaping the Future», brought together world leaders, leading experts and representatives of the business community from more than 70 countries,» the statement says.

The event was attended by the Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Rwanda Paul Kagame, North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Qu Dongyu, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, President and Chairman of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) FrankRijsberman, as well as the 8th UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, his Special Representative and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Roza Otunbayeva.
link: https://24.kg/english/330953/
