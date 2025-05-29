18:37
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Another Kloop employee detained in Bishkek

A search was conducted at about 4.30 p.m. in the house of Kloop employee Abdila Aitbay Tegin, and he was later taken to the State Committee for National Security. The media outlet reported.

Aitbay Tegin managed to tell his colleagues that the police had come to him, and then stopped responding. An hour and a half later, it became known that his home had been searched, his equipment had been seized, and he had been detained.

According to Kloop co-founder Rinat Tukhvatshin, Abdil Aitbay Tegin is neither a journalist nor a cameraman.

«This is our employee, but he did not participate in the creation of journalistic materials, did not write texts, did not shoot videos. Therefore, it is obvious to us that law enforcement officers are interested in everyone associated with our media outlet, even those who were not involved in journalism,» Rinat Tukhvatshin said.

This is the sixth detention of former and current employees of the media outlet over the past two days.

Prior to this, Ziyagul Bolot kyzy, Aleksandr Aleksandrov, current Kloop journalist Aidai Erkebaeva, former Kloop employee Zara Sydygalieva, and former Kloop camera operator Zhoomart Duulatov were interrogated at the State Committee for National Security. It later became known that the girls were released, but the camera operator and former employee were detained for two days. According to the journalists’ lawyer Baktybek Avtandil uulu, Aleksandr Aleksandrov and Zhoomart Duulatov are suspected of calls for mass riots.

The State Committee for National Security has not yet provided official information about the reasons for the journalists’ detention.

In 2023, the prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit to shut down Kloop Media Public Foundation. As a result of the trials, it was liquidated in 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/330875/
views: 149
Print
Related
Daiyrbek Orunbekov comments on detention of Kloop employees
Lawyer reveals what journalists from Kloop are suspected of
Interrogations of Kloop employees: Five journalists released
Kloop: Current and former journalists are being interrogated
Another Kloop employee taken for questioning to SCNS
Former mayor of Osh city detained
Search carried out in house of Kloop journalist
Murder suspect detained in Bishkek after being wanted for 17 years
Police officer caught red-handed while taking bribe in Issyk-Kul region
Prosecution seeks 7-year prison term for former Academy of Sciences employee
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights
China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule
Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty
Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek
29 May, Thursday
17:24
Another Kloop employee detained in Bishkek Another Kloop employee detained in Bishkek
17:15
SCNS Chairman visits enterprises on territory of former Frunze plant
17:04
Sadyr Japarov to take part in first Central Asia — Italy summit
16:59
Ayaz Baetov: Rural libraries will be liquidated
16:04
Ayaz Baetov: Government agencies resist de-bureaucratization of state system