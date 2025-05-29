Hatchery producing 15 million carp, common carp fry annually opened in Uzgen

A hatchery producing 15 million carp and common carp fry annually has been opened in Uzgen city, Jalal-Abad region. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the hatchery, which is part of the branch of the state enterprise Kyrgyz Balygy, specializes in the artificial breeding of herbivorous fish and carp.

«The goal of this project is the sustainable development of aquaculture, increasing fish catch volumes, ensuring food security, and providing permanent employment for rural residents,» Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev said at the opening ceremony.

The hatchery is capable of producing 15 million carp, common carp, and other fish fry annually. The project’s cost is 9 million soms.