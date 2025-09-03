17:18
More than 140 illegally operating fish farms found in Chui region

An inventory of fish farms and illegally used water bodies was conducted in Kemin, Issyk-Ata, Alamedin and Chui districts of Chui region. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, a total of 321 fish farms were found in the region:

  • Kemin district — 25 farms;
  • Issyk-Ata district — 103 farms (based on contracts);
  • Alamedin district — 12 farms (based on contracts);
  • Chui district — 37 farms (based on contracts).

Of these, 177 farms operate on the basis of contracts, while 144 farms are located on state forest fund lands illegally.

Based on the results of the inventory, measures will be taken to legalize illegally operating fish farms, efficiently use resources and sustainably develop the fish industry, the ministry noted.
