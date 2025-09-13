18:50
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan

As part of his working trip to Chui region, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited a fish farm located in the city of Tokmak. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, Adylbek Kasymaliev got acquainted with fish farming technologies, the production process and the prospects for development of the fish farming sector. Particular attention was paid to the issues of increasing production volumes.

The Cabinet Chairman emphasized the importance of developing the fishing industry to increase the country’s export potential. He noted that the state gives priority to supporting domestic producers and creating favorable conditions for business development.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted the growth of domestic fish consumption and emphasized the need to further stimulate domestic production to meet growing demand and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s position in this area. He also emphasized the importance of introducing modern technologies and improving the efficiency of production processes to ensure the competitiveness of Kyrgyz fish products.
