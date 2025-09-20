1.2 million carp fry released into Issyk-Kul Lake

The Regional Directorate of Acclimatization and Fish Farming under the Fisheries Complex Department released 1.2 million carp fry, each weighing 30–35 grams, into Issyk-Kul Lake. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to specialists, fry are released annually to preserve and increase the population of commercial fish in the lake. This effort helps restore the ecosystem, enhance biodiversity, and strengthen the resource base.

Regular restocking also makes it possible to boost future catch volumes and create additional jobs for local communities.