NENK OJSC to install 281 new transformers across republic in 2025

National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) OJSC will install 281 modern transformers with a voltage of 6-10/0.4 kilowatts at regional production energy sites — electric grid enterprises.

This large-scale modernization will allow for the gradual replacement of outdated equipment, increasing the reliability and efficiency of the electric grid complex.

The new transformers will reduce electricity losses, improve the quality of power supply and the stability of the networks under increasing loads.

The equipment will be installed in stages throughout the year as part of the project to modernize and stabilize the electric power sector and prepare for the upcoming autumn-winter period.