Flights from Osh delayed due to drone attack threat in Moscow area

Three flights from Osh airport to Moscow airports Zhukovsky and Domodedovo were delayed. The reason was the threat of drone attack in the area of ​​the Russian capital. Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

Passengers are waiting for resumption of flights in the secure zone of the airport of the southern capital.

As Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC told 24.kg news agency, flights have been delayed for two hours so far. Passengers awaiting departure are provided with meals. If the delay continues, people will be accommodated in a hotel.