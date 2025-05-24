15:35
Foreign Ministry comments on beating of Kyrgyzstani in Almaty

The press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan commented on the beating of a Bishkek resident in Almaty in December 2024.

According to it, on December 8, as a result of serious bodily harm, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic R.A.M. was admitted to a medical facility.

The Consulate General in Almaty provided the necessary legal support, consular and legal assistance to the victim. Representatives of the foreign institution held meetings with law enforcement agencies, medical personnel, and, with the active participation of the Kyrgyz diaspora, provided the necessary assistance.

With the assistance of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, work was carried out to organize the transportation of the victim to the Bishkek hospital, accompanied by medical personnel.

After emergency medical care and inpatient treatment in Almaty, the victim was transported to Bishkek for further rehabilitation. Law enforcement agencies opened a criminal case on the fact, which has now been sent to court.

The first court hearing is scheduled for May 30, 2025, in which representatives of the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic will participate. The ministry will continue to provide the necessary consular and legal support to the Kyrgyzstani.

Earlier, Kazakh media reported that on the night of December 7-8 last year, the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic was brutally beaten by a security guard at Nikulin bar. He came there at the invitation of his friend, who worked at the establishment. While the girl went out for a short while, the man remained waiting for her at the entrance. A young man approached him, introducing himself as a security guard, and rudely demanded from him to leave, saying that he was allegedly «obstructing the passage.» A verbal conflict occurred between them. All this happened in front of the district police officer, who did not take any action. Then the guard suddenly gave the Kyrgyzstani several strong blows, as a result of which he lost consciousness.
link: https://24.kg/english/330288/
views: 162
