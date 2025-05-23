President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to Law on Road Fund

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the Law «On the Road Fund» aimed at increasing the efficiency of spending of budget funds allocated for the development of transport infrastructure.

The document will come into force 10 days after its official publication.

The Parliament adopted the amendments on April 24. According to them, the list of areas for using Road Fund money has been clarified. Now they can be used exclusively for:

Financing the design, construction, maintenance, repair, reconstruction and development of public roads;

Purchase of materials (including bitumen, crushed stone), fuel and lubricants necessary for these purposes.

In addition, a new Article 31 has been introduced, providing for separate financing from the republican budget for the authorized body in the field of transport and communications. The funds will be used for: