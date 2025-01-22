International transportation brings almost 399 million soms to country's budget

About 145,000 permits for international road transportation were issued in 2024. The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

About 399 million soms were transferred to the country’s budget thanks to the issuance of licenses and permits, weighing axle loads and measuring dimensions, obtaining special permits for the transportation of oversized cargo and compensation for damage, as well as imposing administrative fines.

As the ministry noted, decisive steps were taken to implement China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project. In June last year, after the signing of a trilateral agreement in Beijing, a joint venture was opened in Bishkek, and construction work began on December 27.

In addition, implementation of Balykchi-Kochkor-Kara-Keche railway project, which is being built by NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise, continues. Of the total length of this road of 63.5 kilometers, 35 kilometers were completed from 2022 to 2024.