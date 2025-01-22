13:53
USD 87.45
EUR 90.60
RUB 0.86
English

International transportation brings almost 399 million soms to country's budget

About 145,000 permits for international road transportation were issued in 2024. The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

About 399 million soms were transferred to the country’s budget thanks to the issuance of licenses and permits, weighing axle loads and measuring dimensions, obtaining special permits for the transportation of oversized cargo and compensation for damage, as well as imposing administrative fines.

As the ministry noted, decisive steps were taken to implement China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project. In June last year, after the signing of a trilateral agreement in Beijing, a joint venture was opened in Bishkek, and construction work began on December 27.

In addition, implementation of Balykchi-Kochkor-Kara-Keche railway project, which is being built by NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise, continues. Of the total length of this road of 63.5 kilometers, 35 kilometers were completed from 2022 to 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/317562/
views: 120
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan still leads in EAEU in cargo, passenger transportation growth
Bishkek Mayor tells about construction of road interchanges in capital
Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan discuss transportation to Europe and Russia
Transport Ministry lays 684 kilometers of asphalt in 2024
Transport Ministry promises to repair roads leading to tourist attractions
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss development of cargo transportation
China doubles volume of cargo transit from Kashgar via Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
New bus route launched from Bishkek to Astana
Japan to help improve roads in Batken region
Movement of trucks on public roads to be restricted in Kyrgyzstan from June 1
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims
Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ
22 January, Wednesday
13:47
149 kilometers of roads repaired under investment projects in Kyrgyzstan 149 kilometers of roads repaired under investment proj...
13:07
International transportation brings almost 399 million soms to country's budget
12:37
Travel agency accused of defrauding over 40 people, damage estimated at $35,000
12:23
Temporary restrictions for heavy trucks introduced at Aral post
12:15
Almost 4 kilograms of marijuana found in garage of detainee in Kara-Kul