Over 1,200 kilometers of roads built and renovated in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

This year, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan implemented a number of major road projects across the country. The ministry’s press service reported.

Priority areas include the construction and reconstruction of Barskoon — Bedel, Balykchy — Bokonbaevo — Karakol, Ala-Buka — Zhany-Bazar-Kirovka, and Naryn-Baetov highways.

Particular attention is being paid to the development of the road network around Bishkek. Active construction is underway on Bishkek — Kant, Bishkek — Kuntuu — Shopokov, Lebedinovka — GES-5, and northern bypass roads around the capital. Construction of a new six-lane highway bypassing the city has begun, which will reduce traffic and prevent congestion.

In 2025, major repairs were completed on 33 kilometers of Uzgen — Myrzake — Kara-Kulzha road, Osh — Batken — Razzakov and Tyup — Kegen roads were reconstructed, and Cholpon-Ata’s central street was renovated.

In addition, long-awaited projects to reconstruct Osh — Batken — Razzakov and Tyup — Kegen highways, which are crucial for developing tourism and improving regional connections, were completed.

Korumdu — Balbai Baatyr highway, the section from Barskoon village to Karakol, and Suusamyr — Talas — Taraz highway are being reconstructed through investment financing. Construction of a 748-meter tunnel on Bishkek — Osh highway has begun.

According to the Ministry of Transport, more than 1,200 kilometers of roads have been paved in the country this year—a record high in recent years.
