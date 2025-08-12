18:44
Over 101 billion soms allocated for roads and transport for five years

Since 2021, over 101 billion soms have been invested in the transport and road sector of Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at a meeting of the Ministry of Transport and Communications. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to its data, over the past five years, over 3,048 kilometers of roads and artificial structures have been built using these funds, and 2,453 kilometers have been paved.

The meeting participants touched upon the implementation of a strategic project — construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. The total length of the route from the city of Kashgar (PRC) to Andijan (Uzbekistan) is 526 kilometers, of which 304 kilometers pass through the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Almost 40 percent of the route will consist of tunnels and bridges.

The total income of the transport industry since the beginning of the year amounted to 523,534 million soms.

The state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu transported 4,958 million tons of cargo in the first 6 months of 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/339354/
views: 144
