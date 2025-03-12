Emomali Rahmon's visit: Number of streets to be closed in Bishkek, Chui region

In connection with the state working visit of the President of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan, temporary restrictions will be introduced in Bishkek and on the highway from Manas airport in Chui region on March 12-13.

The traffic restrictions will affect the following sections:

The road from Manas International Airport to the border of the capital;

Fuchik Street from the border of Bishkek to Chui Avenue;

Chui Avenue from Fuchik Street in the east direction to Manas Avenue;

Manas and Chingiz Aitmatov Avenues in the south direction to Ala-Archa state residence;

The road from Ala-Archa state residence to Ata-Beyit memorial complex.

In connection with the state visit, drivers are asked not to leave their cars on the specified sections of the roads, and truck drivers are asked to refrain from moving on them unless absolutely necessary.

All vehicle owners are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the traffic rules and comply with the requirements of traffic control officers.