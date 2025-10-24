Roads leading to tourist routes, recreation areas being improved in Kyrgyzstan

To develop tourism, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan continues to improve the quality of roads leading to popular tourist destinations in the country. The ministry’s press service reported.

Sections of Karkyra — Turuk — Sary-Jaz routes, the roads to Karakol ski resort, Arslanbob walnut grove, Sary-Chelek Lake, and resorts on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake have been repaired.

Work is underway to improve roads leading to Arashan — Chunkurchak, Jyrgalan, Ala-Too Resort ski resort, and Kyrchyn pasture.

These projects create comfortable conditions for tourists and contribute to the development of domestic tourism.

Furthermore, a plant producing thermoplastic used for road markings has been commissioned for the first time in Kyrgyzstan. The plant is equipped with modern equipment and an in-house laboratory, which will allow it to supply the domestic market and explore export prospects.