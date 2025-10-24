15:00
USD 87.45
EUR 101.41
RUB 1.07
English

Roads leading to tourist routes, recreation areas being improved in Kyrgyzstan

To develop tourism, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan continues to improve the quality of roads leading to popular tourist destinations in the country. The ministry’s press service reported.

Sections of Karkyra — Turuk — Sary-Jaz routes, the roads to Karakol ski resort, Arslanbob walnut grove, Sary-Chelek Lake, and resorts on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake have been repaired.

Work is underway to improve roads leading to Arashan — Chunkurchak, Jyrgalan, Ala-Too Resort ski resort, and Kyrchyn pasture.

These projects create comfortable conditions for tourists and contribute to the development of domestic tourism.

Furthermore, a plant producing thermoplastic used for road markings has been commissioned for the first time in Kyrgyzstan. The plant is equipped with modern equipment and an in-house laboratory, which will allow it to supply the domestic market and explore export prospects.
link: https://24.kg/english/348418/
views: 112
Print
Related
Over 1,200 kilometers of roads built and renovated in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Part of Auezov Street in Bishkek to be closed for rehabilitation
Arashan–Chunkurchak: Tourist route undergoing major repairs
Kurmanjan Datka Street in Osh city opened for traffic
Over 101 billion soms allocated for roads and transport for five years
Intersection of Frunze and Shopokov Streets to be closed in Bishkek
Reconstruction of phase 4 of Suusamyr–Talas–Taraz road begins in Kyrgyzstan
Asphalt paving of northern bypass road begins in Bishkek
New road on Toktonaliev Street opened in Bishkek
Four two-level interchanges to be built on Bishkek’s Northern bypass road
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
24 October, Friday
14:52
Kyrgyzstan ranks 19th in Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index — Sadyr Japarov Kyrgyzstan ranks 19th in Global Cryptocurrency Adoption...
14:33
Cabinet designates agencies responsible for regulating digital sphere
14:27
Workload of Supreme Court judges increases by 40 percent over 15 years
14:14
President authorizes Cabinet to restructure loans without Parliament’s approval
14:08
Roads leading to tourist routes, recreation areas being improved in Kyrgyzstan