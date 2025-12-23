12:25
Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan exceeds its road paving plan in 2025

The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, focusing on the repair and construction of strategic, national, and local highways, as well as international transport corridors, ensured the implementation of the tasks set for this year and significantly exceeded the planned indicators, achieving record results.

Road paving indicators for the past five years:

  • 2021 — 175 kilometers;
  • 2022 — 488.4 kilometers;
  • 2023 — 673.8 kilometers;
  • 2024 — 802 kilometers;
  • 2025 — 1,545 kilometers (target: 1,000).

The ministry notes that these high performance indicators in the road sector were made possible thanks to the comprehensive support of the country’s leadership.
