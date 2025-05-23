Kyrgyzstan considers preventive diplomacy as a tool for interaction

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Asein Isaev met with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia — Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Kaha Imnadze. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The parties discussed current cooperation, including joint efforts in the field of countering terrorism, combating drug trafficking, the climate agenda, as well as the center’s activities this year.

Kaha Imnadze informed about the briefing held at the UN Security Council in February 2025, the current political and economic situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the countries of Central Asia.

Asein Isaev emphasized that against the background of positive dynamics in the region in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, the Kyrgyz Republic considers preventive diplomacy and peaceful resolution of disputes by diplomatic means as a key tool for interaction with international partners.

The high efficiency of Kyrgyzstan’s cooperation with UN agencies was also noted, and readiness was expressed to further strengthen the partnership within the framework of the mandate of the Center for Preventive Diplomacy and support for states of the region in countering modern challenges and threats to security.