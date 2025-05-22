18:34
Transport and logistics complex to be built on Kyrgyzstan–Kazakhstan border

A meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Business Council was held in Bishkek, marking a significant step towards strengthening economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Temir Sariev emphasized the strategic importance of deepening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. He noted that the alliance between the business communities of the two countries goes beyond trade—it is about shared development, job creation, new technologies, and sustainable growth.

«Our economies are closely intertwined. It’s time to elevate our partnership through joint projects, logistics, and industrial cooperation,» he stated.

The Kazakh delegation presented a major investment project — construction of an International Transport and Logistics Complex (ITLC) in the border area of the two countries.

The goal of the ITLC is to create a powerful center for processing, storing and distributing goods with access to international markets. The complex will combine:

  • Warehousing, storage, sorting, and packaging of goods;
  • Production and sale of new products;
  • Legal and financial consulting;
  • Rental of retail spaces and logistics services;
  • Export-import clearance services;

The project aims to:

  • Create new industries and jobs;
  • Improve agrologistics and agricultural products processing;
  • Attract new technologies and diversify the agro-industrial sector;
  • Develop exports and competitive products.

The issues of modernizing the checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border and implementing Almaty-Issyk-Kul highway project, which will become a new driver of tourism and trade, were also discussed.
