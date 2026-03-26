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Kyrgyzstan's permanent population exceeds 7.4 million

Kyrgyzstan’s permanent population increased by 9,200 people, or 0.1 percent, in January of this year, reaching 7,413 million as of February 1. A report by the National Statistical Committee says.

According to the report, Bishkek’s population as of February 1 was 1,360.6 million, while Osh’s population was 485,700.

According to Kyzmat state institution under the Presidential Affairs Department, 10,900 newborns, or 17.3 per 1,000 people, and 2,700 deaths, or 4.3 per 1,000 people, were registered with civil registry offices in January 2026.

As a result, the natural population growth rate reached 8,200 people, or 13 per 1,000 people.

The highest level of natural population growth in January of this year was observed in Batken, Jalal-Abad and Osh regions, and the lowest in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/367595/
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