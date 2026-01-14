12:31
Kyrgyzstan gains 14,669 new residents, while only 3,461 leave

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) published new data on demographics, migration levels and life expectancy in the EAEU countries in its report «Demographics in Figures. Statistics of the Eurasian Economic Union.»

According to the study, Russia has the largest population among the five member states, with 146.1 million people. It is followed by Kazakhstan with 20.2 million, Belarus with 9.1 million, Kyrgyzstan with 7.2 million, and Armenia with 3.07 million.

Life expectancy is increasing across the Union. In 2021, it ranged from 71 to 73 years, while in 2024 it rose to between 72 and 79 years.

Nearly three quarters of the population of the EAEU countries live in urban areas — on average, 72.5 percent of the Union’s residents live in cities, while only 27.5 percent reside in rural areas.

The notable changes in migration patterns were recorded in the five countries, especially in Armenia. In 2020, 36,577 people arrived in the country, while 33,203 left. In 2024, the situation changed significantly: 80,996 people arrived, while only 2,527 citizens left the country.

Negative migration dynamics persisted only in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. In 2020, 856,319 people arrived in Kazakhstan, while 874,037 left the republic.

In the same year, the Kyrgyz Republic received 34,275 people, while 69,136 residents left the country. However, in 2024, Kyrgyzstan recorded a gain of 14,669 new residents, with only 3,461 people leaving.

The total population of the EAEU countries in 2024 amounted to 185,870,700 people.
