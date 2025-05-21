Parliament approves privileges for former speakers in third reading

At a session of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, deputies adopted amendments to the Law «On the Status of a Deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh» in the second and third readings.

The document proposes to grant the former speaker of Parliament and his wife the right to receive a diplomatic passport, free treatment in a special hospital, use of halls for officials and delegations at airports, railway stations and bus stations.

The initiators of the bill are Ulugbek Ormonov, Kunduzbek Sulaimanov, Dinara Ashimova, Akylbek Tumonbaev, Ulan Primov, Baktybek Sydykov, Iskhak Masaliev and Marlen Mamataliev.

The Cabinet of Ministers issued a negative opinion on the draft law.

«The Constitution says that all citizens are equal before the law and the court. This implies the need to comply with the principle of equality and the inadmissibility of discrimination... Creation of a separate status and privileges for the former Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh may contradict the principle of equality of all before the law,» the conclusion signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev says.

According to the calculations of the Cabinet of Ministers, the implementation of the bill will require more than 350,000 soms annually. These are the costs of the services of a special hospital for 21 former and current speakers.

One of the initiators of the document, Ulugbek Ormonov, noted that the specified funds can be provided from the reserve fund of the Speaker of the Parliament.