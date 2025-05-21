00:22
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan urges to preserve national language

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan), Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, called for serious attention to the issue of the national language during today’s discussion of draft laws on the use of the state language.

«Our state language is currently in a dire condition. This situation has arisen because we’ve become populists, chasing temporary gains. Each of us, since we live and work in Kyrgyzstan, must know the Kyrgyz language — there is no alternative,» he stated, emphasizing the need to support the proposed legislation.

The speaker also gave examples of countries where their native languages are protected, starting from preschool education.

«If the language disappears, the nation disappears, the state disappears. That’s why we must protect our native language. Under current conditions, it is essential to address the preservation and development of the state language through legislation,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/329900/
views: 308
