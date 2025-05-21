All markets in Osh to be relocated to new municipal market from July 1

From July 1, all major markets in Osh city will be moved to the territory of a new municipal market. The press service of the Osh City Hall reported.

According to it, the decision was made as part of measures to streamline trade and improve sanitary conditions in the city.

Today, May 21, Mayor Zhenishbek Toktoraliev, accompanied by heads of relevant departments, conducted a morning inspection and visited the new municipal market, which is said to be nearing completion. The mayor also reviewed the construction of a neighboring private market and instructed the investor to speed up the work.

According to the plan, four markets will be moved to the new site starting July 1 — Kelechek, Beksultan, the clothing market, and Sheyit-Dobo market, where construction materials and paints are sold.

City Hall emphasized that business owners are being notified in advance and urged to take the changes with understanding and prepare for the relocation within the set timeframe.