Kyrgyzstan and Venezuela abolish visas for holders of diplomatic passports

The agreement on the abolition of visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports between Kyrgyzstan and Venezuela, signed on September 27, 2024 in New York, has entered into force. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to it, the document provides for an exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for entry and stay in the territory of the states of the parties for a period not exceeding 90 days.