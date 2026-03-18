21:30
USD 87.45
EUR 100.67
RUB 1.07
English

China never demanded Kyrgyzstan introduce visa-free regime first — Ambassador

China has never demanded that Kyrgyzstan be the first to introduce a visa-free regime, Liu Jiangping, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Kyrgyzstan, said at a briefing.

She responded to a 24.kg news agency correspondent’s question about the accuracy of the Deputy Foreign Minister’s statement in Parliament that China demanded that Kyrgyzstan be the first to introduce a visa-free regime.

She said that, as the Chinese Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, she responsibly states: no one from the Chinese side, ever, has said anyone that Kyrgyzstan should be the first to introduce a visa-free regime.

«Negotiations are currently ongoing at the level of the Foreign Ministries of both countries, and I am confident that we will reach a mutually positive outcome. China welcomes increased human flows, which is why we are working in this direction,» Liu Jiangping added.

The 24.kg news agency correspondent asked the Ambassador to clarify how visa-free travel was introduced for other Central Asian countries.

The Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were the first to introduce visa-free travel for Chinese citizens.

«Later, an agreement on mutual visa-free travel was signed,» Liu Jiangping added.
link: https://24.kg/english/366574/
views: 144
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to export eco-friendly products to China
Agriculture Ministry: No grounds for restricting potato imports from China
Air China to launch Bishkek–Beijing route, increasing number of flights to China
Trade House of Kyrgyzstan planned to be opened in Chengdu, China
Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan
Agreement with Benelux countries on visa-free travel for diplomats approved
Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan allows import of gasoline and diesel from China by road
Kyrgyzstan adopts China's experience in implementing industrial technologies
Education Minister discusses cooperation in education with Chinese Ambassador
Popular
New university building under construction in Talas New university building under construction in Talas
Powers of MP Shairbek Tashiev terminated ahead of schedule Powers of MP Shairbek Tashiev terminated ahead of schedule
Sadyr Japarov meets with UIM President Raffaele Chiulli Sadyr Japarov meets with UIM President Raffaele Chiulli
Kasymaliev inspects construction of key roads in Issyk-Kul region Kasymaliev inspects construction of key roads in Issyk-Kul region
18 March, Wednesday
21:03
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet to launch meat production cluster to curb prices Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet to launch meat production cluster...
20:49
Cabinet Chairman introduces new Head to National Bank staff
20:38
Former top managers detained in Kyrgyzneftegaz case
20:30
Kyrgyzstan plans to export eco-friendly products to China
20:21
Largest network of online fraudsters busted in Bishkek