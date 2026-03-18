China never demanded Kyrgyzstan introduce visa-free regime first — Ambassador

China has never demanded that Kyrgyzstan be the first to introduce a visa-free regime, Liu Jiangping, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Kyrgyzstan, said at a briefing.

She responded to a 24.kg news agency correspondent’s question about the accuracy of the Deputy Foreign Minister’s statement in Parliament that China demanded that Kyrgyzstan be the first to introduce a visa-free regime.

She said that, as the Chinese Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, she responsibly states: no one from the Chinese side, ever, has said anyone that Kyrgyzstan should be the first to introduce a visa-free regime.

«Negotiations are currently ongoing at the level of the Foreign Ministries of both countries, and I am confident that we will reach a mutually positive outcome. China welcomes increased human flows, which is why we are working in this direction,» Liu Jiangping added.

The 24.kg news agency correspondent asked the Ambassador to clarify how visa-free travel was introduced for other Central Asian countries.

The Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were the first to introduce visa-free travel for Chinese citizens.

«Later, an agreement on mutual visa-free travel was signed,» Liu Jiangping added.