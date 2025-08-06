Visa-free regime for diplomatic passports holders from Kyrgyzstan, Oman approved

A draft agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Sultanate of Oman on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports has been approved. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The agreement provides for visa-free entry for up to 90 days for citizens of both countries holding diplomatic or service passports. The regime also applies to staff of diplomatic missions and their family members.

Holders of such passports cannot engage in paid activities without the appropriate permits.

The agreement will enter into force 30 days after the final notification confirming completion of domestic procedures.